Marvel artist Logan Lubera shows how to draw both versions of Hawkeye, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop.

A new theory about the new Gotham Knights trailer makes a guess at who killed Commissioner Gordon.

Hip-hop artist Cardi B posted a photoshoot where she cosplayed as Barb Wire, the seductive comic book vixen

DC and AT&T are teaming up with ScreenReady.com to help parents set up effective parental controls on the TV.

Here’s a clip from Superman: Man of Tomorrow with the Man of Steel duking it out wth the alien Lobo.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow screenwriter Tim Sheridan explained why they put Lobo into the story.

Concept artist Ryan Meinerding shared an alternate design for Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In Marvel’s Daredevil Annual #1, Matt Murdock‘s twin brother Mike returns and changes comic history.

