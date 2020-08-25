How much space will Marvel’s Avengers take up on your console? What did Zack Snyder think about The Batman trailer? Is it possible for The Batman and Joker to exist in the same universe? Which superhero as Keanu Reeves always dreamed up playing? Could The Flash‘s new suit possible be a spoiler? Which Marvel character would Josh Boone like to take a crack at? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a trailer for the comic book series Batman: The Three Jokers, examining who, or what, is the Joker.

According to a recent unboxing video, Marvel’s Avengers will take up least 90 GB of memory space on consoles.

Great Big Story profiled Kevin Conroy, the voice of The Dark Knight in Batman: The Animated Series.

Rolf Gohs, the Swedish comic cover artist best know for his work on The Phantom, has died at 86 years old.

Swamp Thing is coming to The CW this fall, even though it was canceled last year, but here’s a trailer for it.

Zack Snyder was extremely impressed with the first trailer for The Batman that played at DC FanDome.

Dan Hipp, the art director for Teen Titans Go!, drew an animated version of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman.

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix will reveal a new character in Marvel’s Avengers at the next War Table.

