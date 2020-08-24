What are the next DC Comics stories getting the animated movie treatment? Want to see what you missed in the trailer for the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game? Are you ready for the return of Static Shock? Did you notice all the Easter eggs in the first trailers for The Batman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Which big time action director wants to take a crack at Blade? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new deleted scene from seasonsix of The Flash with Ramsey (Sendhil Ramamurthy) at Star Labs.

Static Shock, Icon, Rocket and Hardware from Milestone Comics return to publishing in February 2021.

Here are details you might have missed in the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game trailer.

Batman: The Long Halloween and Justice Society: World War II will get animated movies in 2021.

Here’s a teaser for the upcoming seventh season of The Flash, which should be resuming production this fall.

Milestone’s Static Shock may also be getting his first feature film, according to filmmaker Reginald Hudlin.

Here’s the launch trailer for Marvel’s The Avengers, finally getting released everywhere on September 4.

Titans season three will be bringing back Red Hood, and Barbara Gordon and Scarecrow are coming too.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.