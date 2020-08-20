Want to watch three clips from the upcoming Superman: Man of Tomorrow animated movie since the premiere has been canceled at DC FanDome? How did the original script for a sequel to Batman (1989) differ from Batman Returns? Which superhero is rumored to debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Is Victor Zsasz coming to the second season of Batwoman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a clip from the new Superman: Man of Tomorrow animated movie with Lobo making an appearance.

Marvel’s Avengers has special content from a partnership between Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics and 5 GUM.

Oh hey, look at that, it’s another clip from Superman: Man of Tomorrow, with one of Superman’s early suits.

Victor Zsasz might be coming to the second season of The CW’s Batwoman as one of the show’s new villains.

How about that? It’s a new Superman: Man of Tomorrow movie clip has the Man of Steel stopping a rocket.

A reported beta file for Marvel’s Avengers lists Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and more.

Here’s some concept art showing an alternate design for Taserface from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow‘s virtual premiere has been canceled after the DC FanDome rescheduling.

