How many comics will be made available for free during DC FanDome? When does the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic focusing on the newest turtle arrive? What are some of the problems with the Marvel’s Avengers video game? Did you hear all of DC Universe‘s original content will eventually head to HBO Max? Who is the latest actor rumored to play Hawkman in Black Adam? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel put together a collection of some of the best moments across all seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD.

DC Comics revealed the schedule for kid-friendly version of the upcoming DC FanDome virtual convention.

Dan Mora has expanded the Power Rangers version of the Bat Family with Batwing getting a cool design.

DC FanDome will make over 200 comics available to read for free, but only during the 24-hour convention.

The Injustice Society of America is back with another glimpse behind the scenes of Stargirl‘s first season.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II, a six-issue miniseries from IDW Publishing, begins this fall.

Zack Snyder posted a sneak peek at Cyborg‘s origin story that will be fully told in his cut of Justice League.

A reaction to Marvel’s Avengers Beta dives into some of the problems gamers might have with the new title.

