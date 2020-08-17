Is the Court of Owls pursuing Batman in a new video game? Would you like to see a Black Canary TV series? Did you know there are new Big Hero 6 shorts called Baymax Dreams? Does Avengers: Endgame sneakily set up the introduction of X-Men in the MCU? Would you be interested in a Shatterstar movie in Mojoworld? What if Doctor Doom entered the MCU by way of Black Panther 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel’s Avengers Beta just went through another round, and the folks at Marvel livestreamed gameplay.

A cryptic teaser from Warner Bros. Games Montreal may be hinting at The Court of Owls in a Batman game.

The Justice Society of America got together for another chat now that the first season of Stargirl is complete.

One of the developers of Marvel’s Avengers says their version of Thor was influenced by Thor: Ragnarok.

Here’s the final table read for the finale of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD along with scenes from the show itself.

Birds of Prey star Jurnee Smollett said she would love to return as Black Canary for her own TV series.

Here’s a look at one of the Baymax Dreams animated shorts, inspired by the Disney/Marvel movie Big Hero 6.

The writers and producers of Agents of SHIELD wanted to use SWORD earlier in the show, but were denied.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.