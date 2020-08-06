Is there an Avengers crossover coming soon for Fortnite? How did Jurnee Smollett respond to the racist backlash against her being cast as Black Canary? Want a sneak peek at the upcoming Invincible animated series? Have enough money to buy The Thing’s head that Michael Chiklis wore in Fantastic Four? Are there any other platform exclusive characters in Marvel’s Avengers? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

There’s an epic finale on the way for season one of The CW’s Stargirl with a major face-off of heroes and villains.

Apparently an Easter egg in the Battle Pass menu for Fortnite teases a possible Avengers crossover on the way.

Dan Mora released a design for Red Robin as the latest Power Rangers version of DC’s Batman characters.

The audio drama adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s acclaimed The Sandman is now a New York Times bestseller.

Tony-winner and Smash cast member Christian Borle is the latest guest on Marvel’s Storyboards web series.

Spider-Man was a last-minute addition to Marvel’s Avengers, and it’ll be the only platform exclusive character.

there's a reason people believe in magik. meet illyana rasputin. pic.twitter.com/XxgdHmyeiE — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) August 6, 2020

Here’s a new teaser for The New Mutants highlighting Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana, aka the mutant Magik.

Jiro Kuwata, who illustrated and wrote a famous manga based on DC Comics’ Batman, has passed away at 85.

