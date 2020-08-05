What are the first impressions of Marvel’s Avengers after the first round of beta testing? Want to see another clip from Deathstroke: Knights & Demons? Did James Gunn have any creative interference on The Suicide Squad? Want to hear the Umbrella Academy cast break down a scene? What’s the latest from Ryan Reynolds about Deadpool 3? Why didn’t Tony Stark use EDITH to fight Thanos in Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Find out how to draw Ghost-Spider from stylized artist Skottie Young in this long Marvel Comics tutorial.

Spider-Man Noir introduced a steampunk version of the classic villain Electro, and he looks pretty tough.

Some obscure Fantastic Four characters are being added to the roster for Marvel Contest of Champions.

Marvel’s Avengers beta game store shows off some of the alternate superhero costumes that fans can utilize.

Mr. Sunday Movies checked out the first round of beta playing for Marvel’s Avengers, and apparently it’s fine.

Writer Bob Gale talked with the Russo Brothers about their Back to the Future joke in Avengers: Endgame.

Here’s another clip from the animated DC Comics movie Deathstroke: Knights & Demons, coming soon.

James Gunn confirmed there will be some kind of presence for The Suicide Squad during DC FanDome.

