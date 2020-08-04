What would Batwoman look like if she were a Power Ranger? Want to see a clip from Deathstroke: Knights & Dungeons? Did you hear the current Ghost Rider series is ending? Want to see Ryan Reynolds‘ alternate cut of Green Lantern? How did Brett Ratner respond to Vinnie Jones complaints about a reduced Juggernaut role? Could Ryan Reynolds appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s 10 hours of New York City in the Spider-Verse, featuring all sorts of Spider-Man characters inside it.

Iceman writer Sina Grace called out Marvel’s attitude toward diversity with a frustrating personal anecdote.

Dan Mora continues his concept drawings of turning Batman characters into Power Rangers with Batwoman.

There’s an auction coming in November with props and costumes from Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD TV series.

A clip introduces the Hive Queen the new animated DC Comics project Deathstroke: Knights & Dungeons.

Writer Ed Brisson says Ghost Rider will end with issue #7, but Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze will live on.

I hear some people are having MCU withdrawals. I feel ya. Waiting is tough I know! Here’s a little something- a concept design illustration I did for the upcoming Hawkeye @disneyplus show. This was seen on the “Expanding the Universe” featurette on Disney+ #hawkeye #katebishop pic.twitter.com/wDPGwJNNBQ — Andy Park (@andyparkart) August 3, 2020

Andy Park shared a high-res version of the Kate Bishop concept art for Hawkeye that appeared on Disney+

A crowdfunding campaign for Hellboy: The Roleplaying Game will officially launch sometime this summer.

