Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Alternate Steelbook Art

Did you hear Spider-Man is coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 version of Marvel’s Avengers? Would you want to see a Joker-style movie based on The Kingpin? What’s the latest rumor that James Gunn debunked about The Suicide Squad? Is The New Mutants release pushed back a bit internationally? Want to watch a short documentary about legendary artist Alex Ross? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The gang at Marvel Entertainment sits down for a live play session of the Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4.

DC Comics writer Scott Snyder will be scaling back his work on mainstream superhero projects next year.

Spider-Man is coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 version of Marvel’s Avengers after the game’s release.

Vincent D’Onofrio thinks Marvel Studios needs to bring back actor Charlie Cox to keep playing Daredevil.

This piece of Stargirl concept art shows all the bloody details for the villain Dragon King from the first season.

Marvel’s Avengers will have seasonal costumes for characters, but only for select occasions yet to be revealed.

Artist Ian McQue shared some alternate designs for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Steelbook.

Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio also said he would like Joker style film for his character, The Kingpin.

