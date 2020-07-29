Want a bunch of new footage and details from the upcoming Avengers video game? What kind of upgrades is Nightwing getting in the third season of Titans? What did Australia name two new flies after Deadpool and Stan Lee? Did you know there are big, winged, bat-like creatures in the Avengers: Endgame final battle? Does Olivia Munn still have those sweet sword skills from X-Men: Apocalypse? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel’s Avengers has provided a deep dive into the beta of the video game slated for release this September.

The Flash‘s Katee Sackhoff revealed how working on Robot Chicken influenced her take on Amunet Black.

Hawkeye will be coming to Marvel’s Avengers video game, but not until after the game has officially launched.

Brenton Thwaites recently teased some upgrades for Nightwing’s suit in the upcoming third season of Titans.

The second War Table for Marvel’s Avengers unveiled a bunch of new details about the upcomig video game.

Australia’s CSIRO named two flies after Deadpool and Stan Lee, one that actually looks like the Merc’s mask.

Finally, here’s a new trailer for Marvel’s Avengers, including a glimpse at some exciting reveals in the game.

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is trending on social media simply because the fans think he’s so damn attractive.

