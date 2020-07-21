Batman & Robin - Power Rangers Version

Which DC Comics artist turned Batman & Robin into Power Rangers, and will they get their own comic? Does the Marvel’s Avengers: The Art of the Game book cover have a game spoiler? Want to see a script page from the Suicide Squad final battle that brought back Joker? What if X-23 joined Disney’s The Descendants? Want to see a little tribute to Comic-Con that was put up across from the San Diego Convention Center? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s another Sideshow Collectibles tour, including the reveal of new Marvel and DC Comics inspired items.

Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin are already returning to HBO Max.

Marvel’s Avengers: The Art of the Game is coming in September, and the cover might have a bit of a spoiler.

GLAAD has reported Avengers: Endgame failed 2019’s LGBTQ diversity test, also known as the Vito Russo Test.

Find out how to draw The Mighty Thor from Marvel Comics artist Damion Scott in a 1 hour 40 minute video.

Birds of Prey and DC Universe’s Harley Quinn animated series will be added to HBO Max starting in August.

Artist Dan Mora drew Power Rangers versions of Batman & Robin, DC editor Ben Abernathy is interested.

Marvel’s Storyboards is a new series about storytellers of all mediums and experiences in NYC and beyond.

