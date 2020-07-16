Why did Chris Evans send a young fan a Captain America shield and a personalized video? When is a Wonder Woman 1984 tie-in comic set to debut? Why wasn’t there a sequel to Constantine with Keanu Reeves? Is Silk coming to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Why didn’t Patrick Stewart want to play Professor X in the original X-Men movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Injustice Society of America from Stargirl assembled for a virtual chat as the show’s first season continues.

Marvel and ReedPOP are releasing Marvel Made, a new line of collectibles and products, starting with pins.

Avengers star Chris Evans send a Captain America and shield to a young fan who saved his sister from a dog.

Robert Kirkman says there are plenty of updates coming soon for the Invincible animated series in the works.

Doom Patrol season two is unfolding on DC Universe, and you can see what’s in store for the seventh episode.

Elizabeth Henstridge has talked about the experience of directing an episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be getting an official tie-in comic book with two new stories at the end of September.

Rob Liefeld has praised the work Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim has done on the Prophet movie script.



