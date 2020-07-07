Why can’t Ray Fisher get more specific about his complaints regarding Joss Whedon‘s work on Justice League? Are you interested in a Stan Lee Universe featuring non-Marvel characters? Which comic book role does Janelle Monáe have a great desire to play? Did you know Batman Returns has an Easter egg reference to The Flash? Want some Wonder Woman 1984 Barbie dolls? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel paid tribute to the real heroes helping us during the coronavirus pandemic: all the nurses and doctors.

POW! Entertainment is teaming with Genius Brands to create a Stan Lee Universe of non-Marvel characters.

SNEAK PEEK AT MY SPAWN 308 COVER!

Now you have to READ this upcoming issue of Spawn to find out WHO this is!#newcomicbookday #spawn #imagecomics #comics pic.twitter.com/L3uK7oZfO7 — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) July 6, 2020

Todd McFarlane shared a video showing off the new character who is coming to Spawn comics in #308.

Brendan Fraser made sure to praise Riley Shanahan for being in the Robotman suit on Doom Patrol.

DC Comics presents some secret files and and the origin of the Amazon princess known as Wonder Woman.

Nearly all panels from Comic-Con@Home will be pre-recorded, so that sucks the energy out of everything.

Concept artist Charlie Wen showed off some early Thor concept art featuring an Ultimates comic influence.

Ray Fisher can’t get specific about Joss Whedon complaints because of an active non-disclosure agreement.

