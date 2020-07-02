Want to see an alternate method of transformation for Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger? How awesome is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Megazord in the Power Rangers crossover comic series? Would you like to see a Cyborg movie directed by J.D. Dillard? How does Asa Butterfield feel about missing out on playing Spider-Man? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch as the gang at Marvel sit down to play through the extremely fun LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 game.

Giancarlo Esposito recently opened up about voicing Lex Luthor on DC Universe’s Harley Quinn series.



In a new TMNT / Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic, we finally meet the awesome Turtle Megazord.

New videos from the Falcon and the Winter Soldier set (before coronavirus) show US Agent in a big fight.

DC Daily guests like Kevin Smith, Brian Bendis, Freddie Prinze Jr., and more bid farewell to the series.

Dynamite Comics will publish novelizations of The Boys comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Ryan Meinerding shared some concept art that imagined the Tesseract being what created Red Skull.

Valiant Entertainment is accepting portfolios from aspiring comic book creators for a variety of positions.

