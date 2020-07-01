Will you watch the Harley Quinn animated series when it comes to HBO Max this summer? Are The Infinity Stones really destroyed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What is Justice League star saying about Joss Whedon today? When and where will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier resume production? Where did The Avengers land on the box office chart after returning to theaters recently? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Shiv keeps giving grief to Stargirl in the upcoming eighth episode of season one, the second of a two-part story.

The first two seasons of DC Universe‘s animated Harley Quinn series are coming to HBO Max this summer.

Comic Book Resources has a breakdown of the titles being released each week for Free Comic Book Summer.

Gabriel Luna echoed Anthony Mackie‘s concerns about diversity at Marvel, laments Ghost Rider cancellation.

Marvel’s artist Brian Crosby walks you through drawing a perfect version of Spider-Man‘s web-masked head.

DC Universe members can enjoy an even bigger library of DC films with a special upgrade price for HBO Max.

Disney+ released series of images from behind the scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, including some fun ones.

Iron Man writer Christopher Cantwell will be co-showrunner for Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Paper Girls.

