Here are some of the funniest moments from various animated iterations of Marvel’s Iron Man over the years.

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will continue to be a couple if there is a third season of Harley Quinn ordered.

Sportsmaster and Tigress from Stargirl look like they’re up for some kind of futuristic battle royale in a cage.

Marvel’s upcoming WandaVision series on Disney+ may be as long as nine episodes, if a new rumor is accurate.

Here’s a guide on how to draw Marvel’s strange comic book superheroes Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Fans could get their first look at the next big Batman video game with an announcement over at DC FanDome.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shared alternate designs for the Wrath monster from the Shazam! movie.

Scott Lobdell is leaving Red Hood and the Outlaws comic books after new sexual misconduct allegations.

Concept artist Andy Park shared a custom figure of his original design for the new armor suit for Iron Man 3.

Spider-Man 3, whatever it will be called, may be looking to start up production in September if all goes well.

X-Men and Fantastic Four movies are coming to Disney+ in July, and will be part of the summer movie nights.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will finally make its way to Disney+ with the rest of the Marvel movies on August 14.

Boos Logic urges you to wear masks with some help from Deadpool, Rorschach from Watchmen and more.

Hugh Jackman fondly recalled how powerful one line was in his last scene as Wolverine in Logan in 2017.

Take a look at some of the top pieces of tech in the Iron Man VR video game available soon on the PlayStation 4.

The Punisher star Jon Bernthal kindly greeted a woman surprised/embarrassed after cutting him off in traffic.

The Marvel Comics version of Taskmaster is getting a Diamond Select action figure exclusively at Disney Stores.

Deadpool gets a New Era 9Fifty adjustable hat with color trim that has just the right amount of red in the logo.

New DC Comics Funko POPs are coming as #SDCC exclusives, including Cyborg Superman and Ra’s Al Ghul.

Welcome your friends and family to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, aka wherever you’re living now.