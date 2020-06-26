When does Superman: Man of Tomorrow arrive on home video and what special features come with it? Did you notice any Easter eggs in the Avengers gameplay footage released yesterday? Did you hear Avengers: Infinity War is now on Disney+? How terrible was the video game based on Batman & Robin? What’s the latest rumor about the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new featurette with DC’s Geoff Johns goes behind the scenes of The CW/DC Universe’s new Stargirl series.

Crystal Dynamics spoke on how they developed the superhero characters for the new Avengers video game.

Marvel held a live gameplay session for Iron Man VR, available now for PlayStation 4 and more VR systems.

Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is a new DC Digital First series featuring a rotating team of creators.

Here’s a preview for an upcoming episode of the DC Universe original TF series Doom Patrol, also on HBO Max.

Watchmen star Regina King is only interested in returning for more if Damon Lindelof is back on board too.

The release date and special features for the Superman: Man of Tomorrow animated movie have been revealed.

Comic Book Resources parsed through the Easter eggs in new footage from the upcoming Avengers video game.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.