Want to see the trailer for the animated Superman: Man of Tomorrow movie? What might the Suicide Squad video game be called? Are you ready for Lucfier‘s sixth and final season? Did you hear Joss Whedon was the one who directed the Justice League post-credits scene? Which Marvel movies could be returning to theaters in when they reopen? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Todd McFarlane showed new sculpts for action figures based on Doomsday and Batman: The Grim Knight.

Kevin Smith shared a story about meeting Joel Schumacher for the first time on the set of Batman & Robin.

The first three episodes of Doom Patrol are available now on YouTube, so check them out while you still can.

Rocksteady’s rumored Suicide Squad video game may be titled Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

the devil made us do it. ? #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

The sixth season of Lucifer has been confirmed by Netflix, and here’s a new teaser to celebrate the final season.

Jim Carrey also shared a quick tribute to the late director Joel Schumacher, who helmed Batman Forever.

Here’s the trailer for the upcoming DC Comics animated movie Superman: Man of Tomorrow coming soon.

The synopsis for the third episode of Doom Patrol‘s second season hints at the arrival of a classic DC villain.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.