Would you be interested in a Crossbones series on Disney+? Are new Batman and Suicide Squad video games in the works? Would you want to hear Christopher Daniel Barnes in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Who is responsible for Peter Parker having organic web shooters in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man? Could Marvel Studios be planning a slow introduction to Doctor Doom? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

For all the kids out there, here are some fun facts about The Dark Knight’s Batmobile from a new Batman 101.

Frank Grillo wouldn’t mind reprising his role as Crossbones on a Disney+ series focusing on the Hydra agent.

We're celebrating the upcoming Season 2 premiere of @DCDoomPatrol on @HBOMax by giving you the first 3 episodes of Season 1 FOR FREE on YouTube! See how it all began on 6/22, then head to @HBOMax and @TheDCUniverse to watch Season 2 on 6/25! #DoomPatrol pic.twitter.com/lbkHfNWx9P — DC (@DCComics) June 20, 2020

You can watch the first three episodes of the DC Universe series Doom Patrol for free on YouTube right now.

A number of new domain names suggest Batman and Suicide Squad games are on the way from Warner Bros.

Here’s a collection of the best moments with Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson from Spider-Man history

Kathryn Hahn says that she will be a part of the upcoming reshoots for Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision series.

Jim Lee is auctioning off a sketch of armored Batman from Zack Snyder‘s DC Extended Universe for charity.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series star Christopher Daniel Barnes would love to enter the Spider-Verse.

