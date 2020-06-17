When does a new trailer for Marvel’s Avengers video game arrive? What happens if Green Arrow and the Canaries doesn’t get a series order? What is Marvel’s Battleworld? Why might NBA players see Black Widow early? Why would Chris Evans not have been keen on playing Spider-Man if he got the opportunity? Will Black Adam have a presence at DC FanDome? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new trailer for Doomsday Clock, the new comic series set seven years after the events of Watchmen.

Shayan Sobhian has been promoted to a series regular for the sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Get a look at the Disney XD animated series Marvel’s Battleworld, which is also a new Funko board game.

Kevin Bacon recently recalled his reaction to the Footloose reference in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Stargirl really digs into the Justice Society in the latest promo for the upcoming sixth episode of the first season.

Marvel is getting back to casting Kamala Khan for the Ms. Marvel series now that Georgia is opening back up.

The team’s just closed out this trailer. We can’t wait for the fans to see it! 6/24 HERE WE COME! @PlayAvengers pic.twitter.com/T64ldkmih4 — Shaun Escayg (@ShaunEscayg) June 16, 2020

Here’s a new image from the upcoming Avengers video game with the superheroes wearing their Stark suits.

Marvel’s Black Widow may be screened in advance for the NBA players at Disney’s ESPN World Wide Sports.

