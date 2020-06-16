How did Deadpool make it into a Black Lives Matter mural? Did you hear Emerald City Comic-Con is canceled? Want to watch a documentary about Batman: The Animated Series? Would you have wanted to see Zack Snyder bring Carrie Kelley into the DC Extended Universe? What did Stan Lee say when he first met Tom Holland? Want your own animatronic, life-size, talking Deadpool head? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel artist Will Sliney shows how to draw the version of Spider-Man from his PlayStation 4 video game.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle, WA is canceled.

DC Comics has released a prelude comic to the upcoming The Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 on Instagram.

Batgirl comic writer/artist Cameron Stewart has been accused of grooming underage teenage girls for sex.

Suit up for greatness with the latest trailer for the upcoming Iron Man VR video game coming to PlayStation 4.

Diamond Comic Distributors is shipping again and Marvel is supporting with a variant cover for Empyre #1.

Artist Garrison Gist explained why he included Deadpool in a mural supporting Black Lives Matter protests.

Don’t expect to see Hayley Atwell reprising her role as Agent Carter for Agents of SHIELD‘s final season.

