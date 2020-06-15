Gal Gadot Wearing Batman Cowl

Why is there an HBO Max superhero comic book series? Want to look around Kamala Khan‘s room from Marvel’s Avengers video game? Did you hear about Justice Con happening virtually next month? Want to watch the Superman documentary Look, Up in the Sky for free? How did Captain America: The First Avenger get roped into a coronavirus conspiracy theory? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

HBO Max Comic Book Cover

HBO Max has been turned into an official comic book superhero in one of the dumbest pieces of marketing.

DC Comics and Diamond Comic Distributors have temporarily extended their partnership through July.

Stargirl leading lady Brec Bassinger sat down for an interview about starring in the new DC Comics TV series.

The death of Deadpool 2 stunt driver Joi Harris during filming in 2017 has officially been ruled as accidental.

Marvel’s Avengers video game provided a sneak peek inside Kamala Khan‘s superhero-loving bedroom.

Marisa Tomei likes playing Aunt May, but she regrets that it has relegated her to playing motherly roles now.

Here’s actress Gal Gadot wearing Ben Affleck‘s big ole Batman cowl while suited up as Wonder Woman.

Next month will bring a digital convention called Justice Con that will be hosted by director Zack Snyder.

