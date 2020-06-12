Ready for a fresh start with Iron Man featuring artwork by Alex Ross? Want to pick up some new X-Men arcade cabinets? Why did Swarovski make a black crystal Batmobile? Is there a new Batman Arkham game coming out soon? Is DC Entertainment planning their own virtual convention? Want to get your hands on a box set of re-released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures from Playmates? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Previews has revealed an SDCC 2020 exclusive pack of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turltes retro Playmates figures.

Dennis J. O’Neil, one of Batman‘s most beloved writers/editors at DC Comics, has sadly passed away at age 81.

Arcade1Up has a new batch of X-Men vs Street Fighter and Marvel vs Capcom arcade cabinets on the way.

Stargirl creator Geoff Johns said Justice Society of America references in the series aren’t just Easter eggs.

Iron Man VR is now available for pre-order with a variety of different options, include this big deluxe bundle.

Anthony Mackie says The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has “very little stuff to do” to wrap production.

Marvel Comics is going back to basics with a new Iron Man, complete with a new armor design by Alex Ross.

Image Comics Publisher/CCO Eric Stephenson bashed DC Comics for leaving Diamond Comic Distributors.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.