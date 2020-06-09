What did Grant Gustin have to say about the actor recently fired from The Flash? Which version of Joker inspired the one we see in Suicide Squad? Which Riverdale star is up for the role of Batwoman? When will Arrowverse stars get back to shooting in Vancouver? Could a Black Widow cast member be reprising their role in the Shang-Chi movie? What is the working title for the Hawkeye series at Disney+? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Stargirl cast member Joel McHale sat down for a brief chat with Geoff Johns in support of The CW series.

Arrowverse shows like The Flash and Batwoman will resume production in Vancouver in the near future.

Grant is one of the most thoughtful guys I know. He listens… and he wears his heart on his sleeve. Proud to have worked with him. pic.twitter.com/uc0YUAiw75 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 9, 2020

The Flash star Grant Gustin said this in support of the firing of Elongated Man actor Hartley Sawyer.

Vanessa Morgan (Riverdale) is up for Batwoman, and some details have emerged on the new character.

I love this piece; a world in each panel. Been on my wall for years. A page from one of the greatest comic stories of all time, All Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly. Auctioning it off now for #BLM and #ComicWritersChallenge. Bidding ends Friday at 3pm ET. pic.twitter.com/5Ly4ohUSzi — Tom King (@TomKingTK) June 8, 2020

Tom King is auctioning All-Star Superman art by Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly for Black Lives Matter

Supergirl co-star Chyler Leigh came out today in an emotional message tied to her character on the TV series.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shared some new Cyborg concept art for Zack Snyder‘s Justice League.

A new rumor says Kate Kane will be killed off at the beginning of the second season of Batwoman next year.

