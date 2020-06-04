Which superhero costume designer created the SpaceX astronaut suits? Will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier get a new title for a second season? What award was Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi recently given? What accidental Easter egg in X-Men: Days of Future Past shows Rogue is still around? Why did Laura Harrier think Zendaya took her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Universal Orlando is hosting a Team Member preview of the parks today. What do you think of the new meet and greet setup? Multiple characters at a safe distance. #TMFLTUinversal #UniversalOrlando #marvel #TheSimpsons #ScoobyDoo #SpongeBobSquarepants pic.twitter.com/GQWAKWsHbT — John Marecek The Magic For Less Travel (@JohnMarecekTrav) June 1, 2020

Universal Orlando revealed that their Marvel superheroes who don’t already wear masks will have face masks.

The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani said getting fit is the only time his parents said they were proud of him.

DC Kids met Elmo and Cookie Monster in some serious corporate synergy for HBO Max and DC Comics.

Batman v Superman costume designer Jose Fernandez was responsible for making SpaceX’s astronaut suits.

Boss Logic took an image of John David Washington from Tenet and turned him into Green Lantern.

Hi De Ho Comics was raided by looters, but their owner still stands by the cause of the peaceful protesters.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz a design of Doctor Strange villain Dormammu looking like a giant statue.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV series could get a different title if it’s renewed for a second season.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.