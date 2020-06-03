Superhero Bits: Evan Peters Rumored for ‘WandaVision’ Appearance, Spider-Man Joins NYC Protests & More
Posted on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Which DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cast member left the show in the season finale? Which character had a more extended opening scene in Suicide Squad? Will X-Men franchise star Evan Peters appear as Quicksilver in WandaVision? Is there a possible romance between Diana and Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984? Who else has thrown their hat in the ring to play Green Lantern? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
For your kids who are curious about Batman, here’s a rundown of the famous vehicles The Dark Knight has.
Spawn star Michael Jai White would like a chance to play the John Stewart version of the Green Lantern.
View this post on Instagram
Who would be your perfect Spider Gwen? I really think we need to see Spider Gwen in live action and it would be even more epic to see her alongside Miles Morales in a Spider Verse Live Action. But while that happens I leave you this concept of what Emma Stone would be like in the role of Spider Gwen.
Artist Pablo Ruizz imagined what it would be like if Emma Stone played Spider-Gwen in live-action form.
DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow is losing Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who portrayed Charlie on the show.
Stargirl gives us a new look at Wildcat in the new promo for the upcoming fourth episode of the first season.
Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet would love to play Quake in an MCU female superhero team-up movie.
View this post on Instagram
Ironheart ??? — Can’t wait for the character to hit the big screen! This is the sketch we started during the live stream. Done with #zbrush and #photoshop .Been really busy for the past few days but we’ll do another one this week! Thanks ?? #marvel #ironman #comicbook #mcu
God of War art director Raf Grassetti imagined what Ironheart might look like if she came into the MCU.
The remake of Hellboy will be leaving HBO Max on June 30, so watch it before then if you’re that desperate.
