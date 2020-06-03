Which DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cast member left the show in the season finale? Which character had a more extended opening scene in Suicide Squad? Will X-Men franchise star Evan Peters appear as Quicksilver in WandaVision? Is there a possible romance between Diana and Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984? Who else has thrown their hat in the ring to play Green Lantern? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

For your kids who are curious about Batman, here’s a rundown of the famous vehicles The Dark Knight has.

Spawn star Michael Jai White would like a chance to play the John Stewart version of the Green Lantern.

Artist Pablo Ruizz imagined what it would be like if Emma Stone played Spider-Gwen in live-action form.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow is losing Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who portrayed Charlie on the show.

Stargirl gives us a new look at Wildcat in the new promo for the upcoming fourth episode of the first season.

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet would love to play Quake in an MCU female superhero team-up movie.

God of War art director Raf Grassetti imagined what Ironheart might look like if she came into the MCU.

The remake of Hellboy will be leaving HBO Max on June 30, so watch it before then if you’re that desperate.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.