Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art - Nick Fury Death

Are you ready for Godspeed to come to The Flash? When does Marvel get the rights to Daredevil back? What’s the status of the sixth season of Lucifer? What did Cathy Yan have to say about a Birds of Prey rumor perpetuated by an unreliable YouTuber? Which X-Men movies got canceled thanks to Disney buying Fox? When is The Batman going to resume production across the pond? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a panel with Justice League Dark: Apokolips War co-directors, writer, executive producer and cast.

Golden Apple Comics nearly doubled a donation target for repairs after getting damaged over last weekend.

Someone dressed as Batman was among the many protesters at an unknown location captured in the video above.

The rights to Daredevil will revert back to Marvel in six months if nothing is done with the character before then.

Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming game Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones, coming soon.

Damon Lindelof recently talked about the ambiguous ending from the season finale of HBO’s Watchmen series.

Here’s a piece of Avengers: Infinity War concept art that shows Nick Fury getting killed by Corvus Glaive.

The seventh season of The Flash series will introduce us to the actual Godspeed instead of just another drone.

