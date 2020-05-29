Birds of Prey Concept Art - Alternate Harley Quinn

Want see all the Batman cameos in Teen Titans Go!? Will there be more Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-ins for the final season of Agents of SHIELD? Are there serious discussions at HBO Max about David Ayer‘s cut of Suicide Squad? Did Hugh Jackman ever wear that yellow Wolverine suit? How do Iron Man and Captain America‘s characters arcs compare in the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

DC Kids collected all of the Batman cameos from the first four seasons of the animated Teen Titans Go! series

Watchmen is coming to Blu-ray/DVD soon, and Entertainment Weekly has a peek at one of the special features.

Marvel Eat the Universe Cook Book - Nova Donuts

Check out some of the superpowered recipes in Marvel’s Eat The Universe cookbook, available for purchase.

Agents of SHIELD producers have confirmed here will be new tie-ins to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s a killer new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machine getting released by Stern Pinball soon.

The season finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has a cameo by “Thong Song” singer Sisqo for some reason.

Concept artist Greg Hopwood shared unused Birds of Prey concept art tapping into Harley Quinn‘s roots.

Justice League, Batman Forever, and Batman Returns are leaving HBO Max not too long after launch.

