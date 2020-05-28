What did Dafne Keen do to Hugh Jackman that made him want to cast her in Logan? How did three kids in Bolivia try to be like Spider-Man and ended up hospitalized? Will there be a lot more Jim Gordon in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Which X-Men were supposed to cameo in The New Mutants? How did David Ayer‘s Suicide Squad play into Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Go behind the scenes of the recent DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode where they get lost inside TV shows.

Hugh Jackman says Dafne Keen was cast as Laura in Logan partly because of how hard she punched him.

The CW has released a batch of new Stargirl character posters featuring the cast of the show from DC Universe.

James Gunn recently confirmed that British composer John Murphy will be doing The Suicide Squad score.

Here’s a promo for the second episode in the seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on ABC.

Batwoman star Ruby Rose posted an Instagram video following up on her departure from The CW TV series.

DC Universe and HBO Max released two new teasr posters for the upcoming second season of Doom Patrol.

Three boys in Bolivia purposely got bitten by a black widow spider in an effort to get Spider-Man superpowers.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.