Does Loki already have an order for a second season? How did Ray Porter get cast as Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Which star of The Magicians would like to play Batwoman? How did Ray Fisher respond to news of The Snyder Cut being released? Want to see a totally different version of Hyrdoman in Spider-Man: Far From Home concept art? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Artist Mike Hawthorn show show to draw Miles Morales as Spider-Man, and he even explains it in Spanish.

A closer look at Marvel’s What If… trailer has some people thinking Tom Holland will be playing Hawkeye.

Marvel’s new Loki series at Disney+ may already be preparing for a second season, long before it even premiere.

The Magicians star Jade Tailor is throwing her name into consideration to replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman.

Here’s an interview with Stargirl executive producer Geoff Johns with cast member Joel McHale as the host.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim confirmed that season six is now in pre-production.

Concept artist Charlie Wen shared this piece for planning the big temple battle from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was enough to prompt fans to break their original Blu-rays.

