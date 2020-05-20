Does Hush know that Bruce Wayne is Batman on Batwoman? Which comic book character mask has seen a huge boost in sales due to coronavirus? Could Mysterio have survived the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home? How is Agent Coulson back on the final season of Agents of SHIELD? Which WWE star would like a chance at playing Batwoman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A promo for the upcoming season of Stargirl gives us an ever better look at the powerful, armored STRIPE suit.

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries revealed whether or not Hush knows that Bruce Wayne is Batman.

Marvel breaks down the return of Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson and explains everything you need to know.

The Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover will be on the Blu-ray/DVD release of the sixth season of The Flash.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow get stuck on a bunch of different TV shows in the upcoming season five episode.

Supposedly Ruby Rose wasn’t a fan of the long hours on Batwoman, and that created tension on the show.

Stephen Byrne, who drew the Justice League/Power Rangers miniseries, created some Marvel vs DC artwork.

MMA fighter Sonya Deville has expressed interest in taking over the role of Batwoman after Ruby Rose left.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.