Could The Snyder Cut of Justice League really be coming? Is a Solo: A Star Wars Story cast member joining The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? When is Iron Man VR coming out after being delayed from release this month? Is Daisy Johnson getting an Agents of SHIELD spin-off on Disney+? What’s up with that wild quantum realm suit for Captain America seen above? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Go behind the scenes of Stargirl, the new DC Universe/The CW series based on the teen DC Comics character.

A rumor says Solo: A Star Wars Story actress Erin Kellyman joined The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Iron Man VR has been given a new release date in July, according to the latest edition of the Marvel Minute.

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet debunked a theory that Daisy Johnson would get a Disney+ series.

Check out the making of the Batwoman episode “O, Mouse” now that the first season has finished up airing.

Speaking of Batwoman, the first season finale revealed Bruce Wayne/Batman, but not how you’d think.

Concept artist Aleksi Briclot shared this wild, alternate quantum realm suit design for Avengers: Endgame.

The death of The Flash actor Logan Williams, who played young Barry Allen, was due to an opioid overdose.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.