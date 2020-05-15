How many movies has Batman appeared in as himself in DC Comics? Did you hear Green Arrow and the Canaries is still being discussed at The CW? Want some tips about being recently single from Harley Quinn? Want to read a bunch of Scooby-Doo team-up comics featuring Batman and more? When might Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Black Panther 2 start shooting? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Felicia Day talks about voicing for Mary Jane Watson in Disney XD’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.

Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet will be in the final season premiere of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

The Green Arrow & the Canaries spin-off is still being discussed ove at The CW, but isn’t a sure thing yet.

See Marvel host Josh Saleh play Contest of Champions live and shows off Black Widow and Red Guardian.

In case you missed it, all of the DC Comics shows on The CW won’t start new seasons until much later than usual.

The first poster for Superman & Lois was revealed by The CW, but the show won't premiere until 2021.

The first poster for Superman & Lois was revealed by The CW today, but the show won’t premiere until 2021.

The full synopsis for the seventh season of The Flash, starting with the delayed sixth season finale, has arrived.

