Want to see the Superman panel for WonderCon at Home? What was almost the title for the new Justice League Dark animated movie? Will you check out the new Jessica Jones project from Marvel and Serial Box? When does Doom Patrol come to HBO Max for season two? Do you want Matt Ryan to play Constantine in the Justice League Dark series from Bad Robot? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

After drinking from Chalice, the team has immortality for 24 hours on the next DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The new animated Justice League Dark movie was almost called Future’s End instead of Apokolips War.

Stargirl lead actress Brec Bassinger shared the evolution of the superhero’s costume in the DC Comics series.

Marvel and Serial Box announced a new Jessica Jones immersive e-book and audiobook premiering May 28.

Here’s a preview of Disney XD’s Spider-Man: Maximum Carnage involving Ironheart and even little Groot.

Wolé Parks joined the cast of The CW’s upcoming Superman & Lois series as a character named The Stranger.

Rodney Fuentebella shared an alternate design of Bucky in Avengers: Infinity War with Wakandan armor.

Writer Ernie Altbacker talks ending the DC Animated Universe in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

