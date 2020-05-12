Could there be more spin-offs from Titans on the way to DC Universe? Why did Batwoman copy a Wikipedia article? Who does Rob Liefeld want to see play John Prophet? Want to watch The Batmobile Documentary? Who did Matthew Vaughn reportedly consider to play Superman? Want to learn how to draw Iron Man from a Marvel Comics artist? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Go behind the scenes of “A Secret Kept From All the Rest,” the latest episode from the first season of Batwoman.

DC Universe is said to be considering more possible spin-offs from the hit live-action superhero series Titans.

Patton Oswalt is returning for the final season of Agents of SHIELD, presumably as another Koenig brother.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman: The Animated Series writer Marty Pasko died at age of 65.

Stargirl is finally coming to DC Universe on May 18 and The CW shortly thereafter, and here’s the final trailer.

For some reason, a Wikipedia article was copied verbatim and used in a recent episode of the Batwoman series.

Ryan Meinerding created this concept art piece for Loki before pre-production ever started on the Thor movie.

The CW has acquired broadcast rights to DC Universe original series Swamp Thing, but for what purpose?

