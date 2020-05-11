What X-Men comics location is appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Is an Ant-Man 3 announcement on the way? How much is Deadpool 2 being fined for the death of a stuntwoman on set? Has Amber Heard been fired from Aquaman 2? What villain is coming to Batwoman for the show’s second season? Who was Falcon talking to on the radio in Ant-Man? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Batwoman looks like she has a lot on her plate in what is the first season finale of freshmen DC Comics series.

Speaking of Batwoman, it sounds like Safiyah Sohail, the leader of the Many Arms of Death, is on the way.

Andy Park posted this concept art of Nebula looking like some kind of Sith villain in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Apparently the future of the DC Universe streaming service is uncertain due to the imminent arrival of HBO Max.

The only way for Supergirl to stop Lex Luthor and Leviathan in the fifth season finale is to team up with Lena.

The upcoming season finale of Supergirl also brings back the female version of Brainiac-5, says actor Jesse Rath.

Concept artist Rodney Fuentebella posted an alternate design for cosmic Red Skull resembling Ghost Rider.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set photo reveals the location called Madripoor, frequented by X-Men.

