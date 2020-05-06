Which director pitched an R-rated Venom movie to Sony? Is there a Spider-Man 2099 series headed to Disney+? Why does Suicide Squad director David Ayer feel bad for Jared Leto? Does Disney know when Marvel Studios might start shooting again? Which of the millions of timelines Doctor Strange saw are we currently in? Want to see another clip from Justice League Dark: Apokolips War? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Barry Allen considers a risky plan to save Iris from The Mirrorverse. in the next episode of The Flash season six.

ABC News reporter Will Reeve, son of Superman‘s Christopher Reeve, explained his no-pants, on-air interview.

The latest teaser for the first season of Stargirl teases more of the Justice Society and their unfortunate defeat.

The new Justice League Dark movie ends the animated DC Universe, so Taissa Farmiga reflected on Raven.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow head back to school to prove to everyone that they’re not a fool in the next episode.

There’s a rumor going around that a Spider-Man 2099 series is coming to Disney+ from Sony and Marvel Studios.

Here’s a piece of Avengers: Infinity War concept art showing off an interesting Iron Man armor enhancement.

She-Hulk writer Dana Schwartz has revealed the writers room is done with scripts for the new Disney+ series.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.