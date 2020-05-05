Superhero Bits: ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ Clip, ‘Amazing Story of Superman’ Documentary & More
Posted on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Was David Ayer offered the chance to direct a Suicide Squad sequel? Want to see a new clip from Justice League Dark: Apokolips War? How did Jason Mewes end up in a Supergirl episode that wasn’t directed by Kevin Smith? Want to watch a documentary about the history of Superman? What’s the real meaning behind Joker‘s “Damaged” tattoo in Suicide Squad? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Go behind the scenes of the new Batwoman episode “If You Believe In Me, I’ll Believe In You” in this featurette.
In case Secret Wars ends up being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here’s a rundown of the comic event.
Happy Birthday @pom.klementieff aka Mantis! This was the concept design I did of her character in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2. I showed the more insect-y design I did that almost made it in the film a few posts back. This was her more final look before it went off to the other departments like hair & makeup, specialty fx @legacyeffects & costumes. So that’s why this is not exactly her look in the film. I think the collaboration between us all & then the AMAZING performance by Pom has made her into such a great and unique character in the MCU. I can’t wait to see her again in the future… Pom & Mantis! ? #Mantis #guardiansofthegalaxy #avengers #conceptart #happybirthday
Concept artist Andy Park wished Pom Klementieff a happy birthday by posting this concept art of Mantis.
Sebastian Stan recently compared The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series to Lethal Weapon movies.
Here’s another clip from the upcoming DC Comics animated movie Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.
Melissa Benoist explained how Jason Mewes landed a surprise cameo in the Supergirl episode she directed.
Ryan Meinerding posted an unused design for the particle accelerator Tony Stark used to make a new element.
David Ayer had the opportunity to direct a sequel to Suicide Squad but wanted to produce Birds of Prey.
