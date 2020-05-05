Was David Ayer offered the chance to direct a Suicide Squad sequel? Want to see a new clip from Justice League Dark: Apokolips War? How did Jason Mewes end up in a Supergirl episode that wasn’t directed by Kevin Smith? Want to watch a documentary about the history of Superman? What’s the real meaning behind Joker‘s “Damaged” tattoo in Suicide Squad? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Go behind the scenes of the new Batwoman episode “If You Believe In Me, I’ll Believe In You” in this featurette.

In case Secret Wars ends up being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here’s a rundown of the comic event.

Concept artist Andy Park wished Pom Klementieff a happy birthday by posting this concept art of Mantis.

Sebastian Stan recently compared The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series to Lethal Weapon movies.

Here’s another clip from the upcoming DC Comics animated movie Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

Melissa Benoist explained how Jason Mewes landed a surprise cameo in the Supergirl episode she directed.

Ryan Meinerding posted an unused design for the particle accelerator Tony Stark used to make a new element.

David Ayer had the opportunity to direct a sequel to Suicide Squad but wanted to produce Birds of Prey.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.