Want to get your hands on some costumes and props from The Tick series on Amazon? Ready for Godspeed to return to The Flash? Want to play a minigame in Deadpool‘s room in Fortnite? How’s construction on Avengers Campus coming? What character did Anne Hathaway think she was auditioning for in The Dark Knight Rises? Which Smallville star had to turn down a role in The Suicide Squad? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Take a look behind the scenes of the recent DC’s Legends of Tomorrow episode “The Great British Fake-Off.”

If you want to get your hands on some props and costumes from Amazon’s The Tick series, an auction is coming.

Godspeed returns in a teaser for the upcoming 18th episode of the sixth season of The Flash series on The CW.

Fortnite players have found a secret minigame in Deadpool’s room allowing them to take Wade Wilson skiing.

Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate in the next episode of season give of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The Flash star Grant Gustin revealed he was originally supposed to appear again in Arrow‘s second season.

Concept artist Andy Park shared a more insect-inspired design of Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

New spy photos show off a quinjet under construction over at the Avengers Campus expansion in Disneyland.

