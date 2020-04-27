Did you know there was a Silver Surfer movie with Ewan McGregor that was once in the works? When is Godspeed returning to The Flash this season? Why wasn’t the birth of Professor Hulk included in Avengers: Infinity War? What actor has the most comic book roles under their belt? Can Mantis help Gamora remember how she feels about Star-Lord? Want to help Canadian comic shops? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Storm has joined Marvel Contest of Champions, but in her villainous form of Pyramid X. Check out her moves.

The Comic Legends Legal Defense Fund is launching #Canucks4Comics to help out Canadian comic book shops.

In the upcoming 17th episode of the first season of Batwoman, coming on May 3, an undercover mission unfolds.

Geoff Johns is confirmed to produce the mysterious Green Lantern series for the HBO Max streaming service.

Find out how to draw Joker from DC Comics artist Dexter Soy, that is if you have 13 minutes to give it a shot.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (likely inaccurately) thinks that Sony’s Silver & Black spin-off could be on Disney+.

These are a couple of the early concepts I did for Thor in Endgame that made it thru, was a wild experience to imagine his journey & emotional state at the time, as even Ragnarok had barely begun filming yet, but I needed to embed the 5+ years of loss & ptsd. Also, #crocs. pic.twitter.com/9Qnoyfg28j — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) April 22, 2020

Concept artist Wesley Burt shared more designs and wardrobe tests for Bro Thor from Avengers: Endgame.

Grant Gustin confirmed that the villain Godspeed will return in the 18th episode of this season of The Flash.

