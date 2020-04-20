Want to see gameplay footage from the new Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 expansion? How can you sound like Venom from Spider-Man: Maximum Venom? What’s the latest on the Spider-Man video game sequel destined for PlayStation 5? Will Bro Thor return in Thor: Love & Thunder? Did you know Thanos almost stole souls in Avengers: Infinity War? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a peek at the new Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order expansion pack with Doctor Doom.

DC Comics will start distributing comics to shops again with Lunar Distribution and UCS Comic Distributors.

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes created an old school toy commercial for some Batman toys from Spinmaster.

Agents of SHIELD‘s final season is bringing back Daniel Sousa, which may create a link to The Avengers.

Voice actor Ben Pronsky reveals how to talk like the Spider-Man villain in Disney XD’s Maximum Venom.

Comic Book Resources rounded up rumors and details that have surfaced about PlayStation 5’s Spider-Man 2.

Concept artist John Staub posted an unused Avengers: Infinity War piece where Thanos took everyone’s souls.

James Gunn did work on another unnamed DC Comics property before deciding to take on The Suicide Squad.

