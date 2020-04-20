Superhero Bits: Thanos Almost Stole Souls in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, 25-Year Old Spider-Man Pasta & More
Posted on Monday, April 20th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Want to see gameplay footage from the new Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 expansion? How can you sound like Venom from Spider-Man: Maximum Venom? What’s the latest on the Spider-Man video game sequel destined for PlayStation 5? Will Bro Thor return in Thor: Love & Thunder? Did you know Thanos almost stole souls in Avengers: Infinity War? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Get a peek at the new Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order expansion pack with Doctor Doom.
DC Comics will start distributing comics to shops again with Lunar Distribution and UCS Comic Distributors.
Yesterday, #JayMewes and I did a Live Streaming episode of our old @youtube show “What’s In The Box?” in which we opened a slew of Batman toys the good folks at Spinmaster sent me! That was fun enough – but then afterwards, we shot a “commercial” in my backyard with @joshroush that was an homage to the action figure ads of our childhood! Watch this and see if we got close! I put Jay’s Joker up there with any award-winning Clown Prince of Crime performance (but I gotta work on my Batman…). Checkout these new batman toys from #SpinMaster at the link in my bio! #Batman #SpinMasterBatman #KevinSmith #toys #toystagram #ad
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes created an old school toy commercial for some Batman toys from Spinmaster.
Agents of SHIELD‘s final season is bringing back Daniel Sousa, which may create a link to The Avengers.
Voice actor Ben Pronsky reveals how to talk like the Spider-Man villain in Disney XD’s Maximum Venom.
Comic Book Resources rounded up rumors and details that have surfaced about PlayStation 5’s Spider-Man 2.
The #avengers getting their souls kicked out of them. Here is another image done for #infinitywar for the battle on titan. Was particularly happy with how #Starlord / peter quills face came out. #concept #keyframe #finalfight #ironman #mantis #spiderman #draxx #disney #marvelstudios
Concept artist John Staub posted an unused Avengers: Infinity War piece where Thanos took everyone’s souls.
James Gunn did work on another unnamed DC Comics property before deciding to take on The Suicide Squad.
