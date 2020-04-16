Which Star Trek actor once played Captain America at comic book shop openings? Want a better look at the character customization options in The Avengers video game? Ready to see Superman take on the Ku Klux Klan again? Want to see Willem Dafoe mess around as Doc Ock on the set of Spider-Man 2? Why are fans worried about Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Stephen Amell shared a behind-the-scenes look at the final scene he shot for The CW’s Arrow on his Instagram.



Crisis on Infinite Earths executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased VFX being finished for deleted scenes.

Webhead takes on a symbiote in a tease for the upcoming Disney XD series Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.

Star Trek actor/director Jonathan Frakes recalled his time playing Captain America at comic store openings.

Take a look at some of the customization options available in Marvel's Avengers, as well as, how the story will work: pic.twitter.com/YoxeDb8dx1 — IGN (@IGN) April 16, 2020

IGN has a closer look at the upcoming Avengers video game, including some of the character customization.

Spider-Man was trending on Twitter because fans were debating the three most essential webslinger movies.

Here’s a trailer for the new and unfortunately timely DC Comics graphic novel Superman Smashes the Klan.

Marvel Studios/DC Comics movie costume creators at Iron Studios are focusing on making protective masks.

