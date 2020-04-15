Is The Infinity Gauntlet in the MCU more powerful than the one in Marvel Comics? Ready to play as X-Force characters in Fortnite? Would you like to see Bruce Campbell in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? What would it take for Nick Offerman to star in a Marvel movie? Is San Diego Comic-Con going to happen this year or not? What did Todd McFarlane say about the state of the Spawn reboot? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a clip from the new Spider-Man: Maximum Venom animated series coming to Disney XD on April 19.

The Infinity Gauntlet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t nearly as strong as the one in Marvel Comics.

this is a bundle pic.twitter.com/FwTbZSqCf8 — Lucas7yoshi // leeaks (@Lucas7yoshi) April 15, 2020

A leak shows that Cable, Psylocke and Domino from X-Force will soon be playable characters within Fortnite.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has cast doubts about 2020 San Diego Comic-Con happening this summer.

Here’s a longer trailer for the first season of the new Stargirl series that will be airing on DC Universe and The CW.

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire expressed her interest in playing She-Hulk or Spider-Woman in the MCU.

Jerad S. Marantz shared a much different design for the villain Rhino from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Kevin Smith thinks the only way Black Widow will get a VOD release is if Disney charges a $100 fee per rental.

