Ready for the return of Agents of SHIELD for the show’s final season? Want to hear Kevin Conroy read Batman: The Adventures Continues? Want to see how your kids can build their own Gotham City playset? Why did Christopher Reeve not enjoy working with Marlon Brandon on Superman? How long did Jesse Eisenberg have to read the Batman v Superman script to decide whether he played Lex Luthor? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a collection of Easter egg art featuring some of your favorite characters, like Guardians of the Galaxy.

Diamond Comic Distributors will furlough some employees to offset financial damage done by coronavirus.

Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg posted this set photo from the show’s upcoming seventh and final season.

Marvel Comics has no plans to release new digital comic books on April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DC Kids has a guide on how to build your own makeshift Gotham City playset for all your Batman action figures.

Todd McFarlane announced stretch goals for the new Spawn action figure being funded through Kickstarter.

Marvel concept artist Constantine Sekeris posted a creepy, alternate Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War.

Joaquin Phoenix didn’t want to rehearse for Joker, so he butted heads behind the scenes with Robert De Niro.

