Batmobile in Mexico

Want to smell like The Punisher? Would you like to learn how to draw Groot? Where is a Batman cosplayer trying to keep people off the streets with a Batmobile? How is astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson ruining superheroes this time? Want to play as Deadpool in Fortnite? Why was Venom trending on Twitter before the weekend? Are you bummed that Iron Man VR has been delayed? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

You can draw an adorable version of Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy yourself with this video tutorial.

Dylan Walsh joined the cast of The CW’s Superman & Lois as General Lane, the father of Lois and Lucy.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is back on his usual bullshit by bringing real science into the Marvel Comics universe.

Titans director/cinematographer Boris Mojovski confirmed Barbara Gordon/Batgirl is coming to the series.

Deadpool is now one of the skins available to play in Fortnite for those who have purchased the Battle Pass.

Apparently Iain Glenn said that he’ll be back as Bruce Wayne for the third season of Titans on DC Universe.

Someone took to the streets of Monterrey in Nuevo León, Mexico in a Batmobile to tell people to stay at home.

ComicHub‘s distribution solution to the comic industry’s coronavirus turmoil will not be happening after all.

