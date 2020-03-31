Did you hear Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is ending the DC Comics animated movie universe? Did you know Superman once met up with Popeye Doyle from The French Connection? When are the Arrowverse shows coming back to The CW in April? Why did Marc Guggenheim regret mentioning an offer for Nicolas Cage to play Superman in Crisis on Infinite Earths? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Another Batwoman featurette takes a look at more of the Bat gadgets used to protect Gotham City on The CW.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War will end DC’s current animated movie universe after a seven-year run.

The Cosmic Staff chose her. Stargirl premieres Tuesday, May 19 on The CW! Stream next day free only on The CW App. #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/kE46US0e28 — Stargirl (@stargirl_cw) March 31, 2020

A new poster for Stargirl glows with power and also highlights the new release date for the DC Comics TV series.

Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim recently revealed why Colin Salmon never returned as Walter Steele.

Did you know there was an issue of Superman featuring the character Popeye Doyle from The French Connection?

Marvel Comics has officially announced that they will not have any digital comics scheduled to go on sale April 1.

This is one of the first pieces of key frame art that Tim Miller sent me. #QuarantineWatchParty #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/6prOE81N3p — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 28, 2020

Rob Liefeld shared some alternate concept art for Deadpool with a different look for the metallic Colossus.

The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return April 21, and Supergirl and Batwoman on April 26.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.