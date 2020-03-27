Could there be a Marvel vs DC crossover that comes together after the coronavirus pandemic is through? Want to learn how to draw Spider-Man? When did Awesome Con get postponed to? Which Iron Man 2 actor got arrested and why? Did you read Evangeline Lilly‘s apology about her bad stance on coronavirus self-quarantine? What is the new premiere date for Stargirl? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A bunch of comic book creators are asking for a Marvel vs DC crossover to boost sales after the coronavirus is done.

Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim tried multiple times to have Justin Hartley to appear on The CW drama.

Marvel Comics released a detailed video on how to draw your friendly neighborhood wallcrawler Spider-Man.

The Mid-Atlantic pop culture convention Awesome Con has been postponed until December due to coronavirus.

The CW pushed the premiere of Stargirl back one week to May 19 due to coronavirus-related scheduling issues.

The Avengers star Jeremy Renner released a brand new album in order to help “unite people in a pure way.”

Comic Con Magazine released a new Morbius poster turning Jared Leto into the titular Spider-Man villain.

New episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl are pushed to an unknown date due to coronavirus schedule issues.

