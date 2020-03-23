Avengers: Infinity War - Captain America Gauntlets Concept Art

How did they create the Batbike for Batwoman on The CW? Want free Guardians of the Galaxy costumes for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? Did you hear Diamond Comics is stopping shipment of all comics for the time being? What comics are inspiring Aquaman 2? Want to see the “storywheel” used to plan Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a closer look at the creation of the Batbike that Gotham’s Batwoman cruises around on in The CW series.

Diamond Comics, the comic book direct market’s largest distributor, is halting all shipments of comics for now.

Marvel is releasing free Guardians of the Galaxy costumes for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 on March 25.

Spoiler TV has the synopses for the first three episodes of the new, upcoming DC Universe/The CW series Stargirl.

Here’s a trailer for the upcoming Marvel Comics release of the X-Men comic book title Children of the Atom.

BOOM! Studios has introduced a number of programs to help comic book shops, including returns and variants.

Unused Cap Wakandan shields from Avengers: Infinity War

Ryan Meinerding revealed alternate designs for Captain America‘s gauntlets with more Wakanda influence.

Marvel Comics will offer assistance to comic retailers during the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

