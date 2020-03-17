When will new episodes of The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return to The CW? When does Spider-Man: Maximum Venom come to Disney XD? What does Eiza Gonzalez have to say about missing out on the role of Catwoman? Did Marvel actually shoot the Iron Man armor swap with Doctor Strange? Want to listen to chats with Arrow star Stephen Amell while in self-quarantine? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Night Thrasher reunites with Firestar, Rage, Speedball, Namorita and Silhouette to mentor a new team.



The CW has pushed back the next two weeks of new episodes for The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Here’s a new season trailer for the current run of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and their adventures through time.

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg and Chloe Bennet are calling for the show’s final season to be released early.

Alex is convinced that she is Supergirl in the upcoming 16th episode of the fifth season of the Supergirl series.



In a recent interview, Simon Pegg has confirmed that he will not make an appearance in The Boys season two.

Jerad S. Marantz shared another alternate design for Wolverine intended for an unknown, canceled project.

Arrow star Stephen Amell will set up a daily chat to stay engaged with fans as they practice social distancing.

